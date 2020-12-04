The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 27-25 last week to move to 8-3, but it wasn't one of their best performances. The defense allowed rookie running back James Robinson to rush for 128 yards and one touchdown, and also made quarterback Mike Glennon -- who was making his first start since 2017 -- look pretty good. He was just one two-point conversion away from sending this game to overtime! On the offensive side of the ball, Baker Mayfield again struggled with accuracy, but did finally establish a rapport with his No. 1 wide receiver.

Jarvis Landry caught a season-high eight passes off of 11 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown -- which was his first of the season. While Nick Chubb rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars, it may be Landry who deserved offensive MVP on Sunday. Without his ability to move the chains, the Browns could have found themselves in the loss column against a 1-9 team.

Landry doesn't want this one game to be an outlier in what hasn't been a very impressive season. He feels like he can build off of this game, and help the Browns establish momentum for themselves as they wrap up the regular season.

"It's huge. I feel like I'm, in a sense, just getting started, so I'm excited," Landry told reporters this week, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. "I hope that more opportunities come. It challenges me, obviously, to continue to work hard, to continue to get my hands on the ball in practice and to continue to earn the trust of the coaches that have to be able to call these plays and put me in these type of situations for this team to make those type of plays."

The Browns have the No. 1 rushing offense in the league this year, as they average 161.4 yards per game on the ground. Cleveland has the No. 30 passing offense, however, and an improvement in that area could elevate Cleveland's status as contenders. That's where Landry comes in.

Up next for the Browns are the Tennessee Titans -- who have the No. 2 rushing offense in the league thanks to Derrick Henry. Tennessee has registered two impressive victories in as many weeks, so a Browns win on Sunday would certainly turn some heads and also help them in playoff positioning. Cleveland has secured its first .500 season since 2007, but obviously, that's not enough.

"I still feel and believe that our best football is going to be in these last couple of months, and it has to be," Landry said. "It's no secret the best teams or the better teams are the teams that go on a run, and those runs start in November and December.

"It's a great feeling [to be in the playoff hunt]. It has you itching, literally itching, to want more. We know that we have to take it one game at a time ... that our position is [not] set in stone, but we still have to go out here and win games."