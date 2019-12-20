Browns' Jarvis Landry says nagging injury may require offseason surgery

Jarvis Landry, like teammate and fellow Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., has been dealing with an injury throughout the 2019 season.

This week, shortly after being selected to his fifth career Pro Bowl, the Browns' veteran receiver told Cleveland.com's Mary Cay Kabot that a hip injury that has been bothering him since OTAs may require a medical procedure during the offseason. Beckham, who has played in each of the Browns' first 14 games, declined to get into the minutia of the injury or possible medical procedures his injury may require.

The Dolphins' second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Landry has been one of the NFL's most productive, consistent and durable receivers. Landry, who has never missed an NFL game, averaged 96 receptions for 1003 yards and five touchdowns during his first five seasons. After leading the NFL with 112 receptions in 2017, Landry continued to have success after going from the Dolphins to the Browns before the start of the 2018 season.

In his first season in Cleveland, Landry earned his fourth career Pro Bowl selection after catching 81 passes for 976 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Browns post their best record since 2014. This season, Landry was again selected to the Pro Bowl after catching 74 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns through 14 games while averaging a career-high 13.8 yards per reception.

"Man, a lot of hard work, a lot of things that I couldn't do by myself obviously," Landry said earlier this week when asked about his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. "It was a lot of pieces put together, and even though it was an individual award, a lot of these guys, a lot of coaches made it possible for me to be in position to make plays and I did that."

Earlier this month, reports began to surface about how Beckham has also played through this season -- his first in Cleveland -- with an injury. The Browns, as confirmed by head coach Freddie Kitchens early last week, have no plans to shut down Beckham for the remainder of the season despite Beckham dealing with an injury that could reportedly require offseason sports hernia surgery.

Kitchens, when asked about Beckham, said that he has not seen any deterioration in Beckham's play that could be a result of an injury. Kitchens also said that, despite Beckham's underwhelming numbers this season, he is still doing his part while helping the Browns' offense begin to find itself after a 2-6 start.

"Odell's a good football player and he's been giving us some good plays," Kitchens said of Beckham, who has caught 67 of 121 targets for 910 yards and two touchdowns this season. "Still, he and Jarvis are combined for the sixth-most catches in the league from a duo, and then you add a 1,000-yard rusher (Nick Chubb) to that, and there's no other offense that's done that. I think, maybe the expectation level for Odell is an expectation level of Odell without everybody else. We got other guys, too."

Along with their injury updates, Beckham and Landry also deflected rumors about their reported shouts of "come get me" to the Cardinals' bench during Cleveland's Week 15 loss in Arizona. While both players said the reports are false, Beckham went a step further by publicly stating that he will be back in Cleveland next season.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'll be here," Beckham told the media on Wednesday, via the team's official website. "We're going to figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave.

"We're going to be here. We're going to do it again and we're going to be what we felt we should have been and correct all the little mistakes and all the 'if we would have did this…' games. It's just too good. I didn't buy a house to sell it."

With Beckham and Landry reportedly healthy enough to play, and with the Browns still not mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, Cleveland fans will see both receivers on the field for this Sunday's home game against AFC North divisional rival Baltimore. The Browns will close the regular season with a home game against the Bengals.