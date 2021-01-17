The Cleveland Browns had their starting offensive line together for just one play during Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a five-yard run by Nick Chubb on Cleveland's first offensive snap, Browns starting offensive tackle Jedrick Wills left the game after sustaining an ankle injury. Wills will not return after initially being ruled as questionable.

Wills was replaced by Kendall Lamm, a six-year veteran who appeared in 75% of the Browns' offensive snaps during Cleveland's wild-card playoff win over the Steelers. Lamm also started during Cleveland's Week 17 win over Pittsburgh that clinched the Browns' first playoff berth since 2002.

Cleveland's offensive line recently welcomed the return of Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, who missed last Sunday's game after being placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Also back for the Browns is offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who was questionable for Sunday's game after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week's win over Pittsburgh.

Despite the loss of Wills, the Browns ended their first offensive drive with a Cody Parkey field goal. The Chiefs, however, responded on their ensuing possession, as Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a 20-yard touchdown.

The 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Wills started in each of his 15 regular season games. Wills' presence helped Cleveland's offense finish third in the NFL in rushing and red zone efficiency, as well as seventh in third down efficiency during the regular season. The Browns' success on offense helped Cleveland go 11-5 during the regular season. Cleveland then defeated Pittsburgh in the wild-card round to record its first playoff win since 1994.