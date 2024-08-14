jeremiah-owusu-koramoah-g.jpg
Getty Images

Following a career year in Jim Schwartz's defense, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has cashed in. The Cleveland Browns linebacker has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million with $25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

JOK had one more year remaining on his rookie deal, but general manager Andrew Berry wanted to lock in the 24-year-old now. Although the true AAV of this new deal is unknown, if Owusu-Koramoah earned every possible cent in the contract, his $13 million AAV would rank No. 6 among linebackers behind new Pittsburgh Steeler Patrick Queen, who signed a three-year, $41 million deal this offseason. 

player headshot
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
CLE • LB • #6
View Profile

The Notre Dame product, who was selected with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, made his first Pro Bowl this past season after recording a career-high 101 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, five QB hits, six passes defended and his first two NFL interceptions. Owusu-Koramoah's 101 tackles were the most by a player to record 20+ tackles for loss in a season since Luke Kuechly in 2018. 

JOK is a versatile defensive chess piece who can be used all over the field, and he will have a chance to build on his best season yet in 2024. In 41 career games played, Owusu-Koramoah has recorded 247 combined tackles, five sacks, 14 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. 