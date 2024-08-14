Following a career year in Jim Schwartz's defense, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has cashed in. The Cleveland Browns linebacker has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million with $25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

JOK had one more year remaining on his rookie deal, but general manager Andrew Berry wanted to lock in the 24-year-old now. Although the true AAV of this new deal is unknown, if Owusu-Koramoah earned every possible cent in the contract, his $13 million AAV would rank No. 6 among linebackers behind new Pittsburgh Steeler Patrick Queen, who signed a three-year, $41 million deal this offseason.

The Notre Dame product, who was selected with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, made his first Pro Bowl this past season after recording a career-high 101 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, five QB hits, six passes defended and his first two NFL interceptions. Owusu-Koramoah's 101 tackles were the most by a player to record 20+ tackles for loss in a season since Luke Kuechly in 2018.

JOK is a versatile defensive chess piece who can be used all over the field, and he will have a chance to build on his best season yet in 2024. In 41 career games played, Owusu-Koramoah has recorded 247 combined tackles, five sacks, 14 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.