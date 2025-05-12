The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their most important defenders for the entire 2025 season, as the franchise made the decision to place linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Monday.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury during Cleveland's Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens last season, and he was shut down for the remainder of the year. Now, he will focus solely on his recovery as he looks to get back heathy.

"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."

JOK also released his own statement, thanking the Browns fans for their support during this tough time:

"To the Cleveland Browns fanbase and my supporters worldwide—thank you for your patience in my silence. From day one, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose. I'm grateful to the Browns organization for their full support, and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery. While I won't suit up this season, I'm focused on what I can control—my healing, my mindset, and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps. I've given my heart to this game. I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field."

The former No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Cleveland last August after a career campaign in which he made his lone Pro Bowl. JOK led the Browns in tackles (101) and tackles for loss (20) during that 2023 season, to go along with a career-high 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. It was the most tackles recorded by a player that also notched 20 tackles for loss since Luke Kuechly did so in 2018.

The Browns spent the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was one of just three FBS players to record 90 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions last season. He was expected to be a fun pairing with Owusu-Koramoah, but now, much will be asked of the rookie this season.