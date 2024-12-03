Have a night, Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, the former first-round pick who was dealt from Denver to Cleveland this past offseason, is having the game of this life against his former team on "Monday Night Football." The Browns veteran wideout caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in the second half, shortly after the Broncos took a 10-point lead on 93-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims.

After the long touchdown, Jeudy added a two-point conversion and then had some fun with his former fanbase:

Jeudy already had 97 yards on five receptions prior to his big touchdown that trimmed Cleveland's deficit to 28-25. He didn't realize his potential in Denver, but the former Alabama standout has enjoyed a career rebirth with the Browns since Jameis Winston entered the starting lineup.

Jeudy has 219 receiving yards late in the game, easily a career high for the veteran wideout.

In Cleveland's previous four games, Jeudy caught 25 passes for 379 yards for the Browns, who split those games after losing their previous five contests. Not bad for a player that the Broncos had previously deemed expendable.