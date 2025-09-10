Joe Flacco is not hiding the fact that Sunday's game against the Ravens will not be a normal one for the 40-year-old quarterback. While Flacco has played at M&T Bank Stadium many times during his NFL career, Sunday will be the first time he's done so as the opposing quarterback.

Now a member of the Browns, Flacco is looking forward to what will surely be an emotional game for not only himself but for Ravens fans who supported him during his 11 seasons with the team. Flacco's run with the Ravens was highlighted by a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2012 season. Flacco won MVP honors in that game after leading Baltimore to a 34-31 win over the 49ers.

"I'm fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization," Flacco said Wednesday. "I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft. I have so many good memories with those people and that city and that stadium. It's a very special place."

Flacco started his college career at Pitt before finishing it at Delaware, where he set 20 school records during his senior season. His success that season obviously made an impression on then-Ravens general manager -- and Hall of Fame tight end -- Ozzie Newsome, who selected Flacco with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

It didn't take long for Flacco to reward Newsome's faith in him. As a rookie, Flacco helped the Ravens advance to within a game of the Super Bowl. He followed that season up with three more productive campaigns that each included postseason victories.

In 2012, Flacco took his game to a higher level while leading Baltimore to four playoff wins that culminated with their Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco. That postseason was an historic one for Flacco, who led all NFL passers that postseason in attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns. He threw 11 touchdowns and no picks during Baltimore's run through the playoffs.

Six years later, an injury to Flacco opened the door for then-rookie Lamar Jackson to begin his run as the Ravens' starting quarterback. While it was a difficult transition at the time, Flacco didn't foster any ill feelings towards the organization when they decided to go in a different direction.

"It's one of those things. In the NFL, there's a business side of it," Flacco said. "Things happen. … We were on good terms when I left."

Flacco has since played for the Broncos, Jets, Browns and Colts since leaving the Ravens. In 2023, he won Comeback Player of the Year while leading the Browns to a surprise playoff berth.

Sunday will mark the second time that Flacco has faced Baltimore. As a member of the Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 season, Flacco went 47 of 59 for 308 yards with a touchdown and a pick in a 24-9 loss against his former team.

Adding to the backdrop of Sunday's game is the fact that the Ravens will have several alumni on hand as part of the team's 30th anniversary celebration. While it'll surely be nice to see many familiar faces, Flacco is undoubtedly hoping to spoil the party.

"You kind of try to act normal, but it is a big deal," Flacco said. "You do want to go beat them."