Joe Flacco inserting himself as a key figure in the AFC playoff race in 2023 has been one of the more out-of-left-field storylines of the entire season. The veteran quarterback signed with the Cleveland Browns in late November and, after a series of injuries at the position, was thrust into the starting role. Not only has Flacco kept the Browns afloat, but he's played at a high level over his past two starts and has Cleveland in a prime playoff position entering Week 15.

And it doesn't sound like he plans on slowing down even after this 2023 campaign. Flacco wants to play next season in 2024 and has no plans on retiring, according to NFL Media.

Joe Flacco CLE • QB • #15 CMP% 55.1 YDs 565 TD 5 INT 2 YD/Att 6.35 View Profile

After initially signing with the Cleveland practice squad last month, Flacco has since inked a one-year deal with the Browns that'll keep him under their control for the remainder of the year. Beyond that, however, the 38-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, able to sign with whatever team requires his services.

With Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson headlining the quarterback position, it seems unlikely Cleveland would be a long-term option for Flacco in 2024, but he's proven that he's a high-level backup and should be sought after by a handful of teams searching for that type of player this offseason.

Of course, the main focus for Flacco and the Browns at the moment is keeping their grip on their playoff position down the stretch. Cleveland is 8-5 and is currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC heading into Week 15. On Sunday, they'll face the Bears at home and then play the Texans on the road in Houston in Week 16, host the Jets in Week 17, and round out the year on the road in Cincinnati where they'll play the Bengals.

If Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP for the Ravens back in 2012, does play in 2024, it would be his 17th year in the NFL.