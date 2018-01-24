Browns' Joe Thomas defends Hue Jackson's record, has plan for Browns to win in 2018

The Cleveland Browns have been, unquestionably, the worst team in the NFL over the last two years. It would be fair to extend that status past just 2016 and 2017, but they earned back-to-back No. 1 picks, which is just tough to do. They got one win in both years, managing to go winless during the 2017 season. What a rush.

Somehow Hue Jackson has maintained his job, even though, again, he has a single win in two seasons and the Browns just hired a new GM John Dorsey. Hue's never won a football game with the Browns on a Sunday. Just throwing that out there. And yet, one of his most respected players, lineman Joe Thomas, a future Hall of Famer who has battled without a complaint for the Browns since they drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, is publicly defending Jackson.

Thomas wrote a lengthy op-ed for TheMMQB.com in which he broke down why Jackson's record is so bad and why fans, the team and the media should believe in the Browns in 2018. He has a pretty compelling case.

For starters, Thomas argues it "wouldn't be fair to judge Hue based on his record after just two seasons because few NFL teams have put themselves at such a disadvantage in order to save assets and focus on winning three or four years down the road."

This is true. The Browns enacted a "Moneyball" plan that focused on analytics and acquiring draft picks. According to Thomas, Jackson "had no understanding" when he was hired that this was the plan for Cleveland. Talk about a dagger; you get hired to try and turn around the worst franchise in football and find out the new front office wants to dip further into the abyss.

It is easy now to say he had no idea; it also convenient. It seems odd the front office would not make that clear to Jackson before hiring him. But that's all in the past. Thomas says now he is "more excited about the team's direction than I've ever been before in Cleveland" because he believes the Browns are in the middle of a build up after deciding to "truly tear down a football team and start over."

The young players are ready to really contribute and Thomas believes the team can make a little bit of a leap next year. He actually has a plan marinating to launch them into the stratosphere -- just go out and sign Kirk Cousins so the Browns can use their first two picks (No. 1 and No. 4 overall) on the best players available.

How does Saquon Barkley and Bradley Chubb sound? Pretty, pretty, PRET-TAH good.

"If I was the GM, what I would do -- we have $118 million in cap space so we have plenty of money to do whatever we want -- but I would sign Kirk Cousins and then I would use the first and fourth pick on the best players available," Thomas said on ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo. "Probably Saquon Barkley and one of the defensive players available.

"I would rather sign Kirk Cousins because we have the money and then you don't have to waste a draft pick to trade for a guy like Alex Smith, who is one of the other names out there obviously the connection with John Dorsey. So for me, you sign Kirk Cousins and you draft Saquon Barkley and one of the best defensive players available and all of a sudden you're a heck of a lot better, immediately overnight."

You know what? That's a pretty good plan. Not even kidding. The Browns stunk last year and don't have a solution at quarterback for the long-term future. We don't know if they will definitely land a great future quarterback in the draft -- Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield are all intriguing options but none of them are guaranteed to be good.

We do know that Cousins can play. He proved he's more than just a system this year with the Redskins and he might be ready for a different challenge. The Browns aren't the most exciting job, but Cousins is from the general geographic area (born in Illinois and went to school in Michigan) so maybe there'd be an attraction there. Plus, the team would, in this scenario, give him the largest contract in NFL history. Also appealing!

Mix in Cousins with an offensive line that was rebuilt last year during free agency and has some nice pieces, add in Barkley as your running back, pick up a second-round receiver or two and draft Chubb first overall (he's worth the slot, to be honest, if the team does not need a quarterback) and you have a formula for an interesting team. The Browns would have two blue-chip pass rushers in Myles Garrett and Chubb and an offense with the pieces to rapidly improve overnight.

Now, the more likely scenario for the Browns involves drafting a quarterback first overall and using the fourth pick on a defensive player (although Barkley could work there) and finding a bridge guy (maybe that's where Alex Smith comes into play).

But Thomas, who is on quite the media tour lately, is definitely onto something here. Do all that and you can talk me into the Browns flirting with something in the range of seven to nine wins next year.

Good on Joe Thomas for supporting his team, his coach and being unafraid to dream.