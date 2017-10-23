Browns' Joe Thomas tears left triceps, expected to miss the rest of the season

Joe Thomas saw his streak of more than 10,000 consecutive snaps come to a halt on Sunday when he left the field with an arm injury in the Cleveland Browns' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now, the MRI results are in from Thomas' injury, and it appears the longtime offensive tackle won't be restarting his streak for months, if not until 2018.

"MRI results show that Joe Thomas sustained a tear to his left triceps," the Browns tweeted Monday. "He is expected to miss the remainder of the season."

Thomas himself echoed the announcement in his own tweet, saying he will have "surgery soon."

MRI reveals torn tricep tendon. Surgery soon. Tough break. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 23, 2017

The third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Thomas has gone to 10 straight Pro Bowls with the Browns, who have yet to win their first game of the 2017 season.