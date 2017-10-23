Browns' Joe Thomas tears left triceps, expected to miss the rest of the season
The stalwart tackle's next streak of consecutive snaps will not be resumed anytime soon
Joe Thomas saw his streak of more than 10,000 consecutive snaps come to a halt on Sunday when he left the field with an arm injury in the Cleveland Browns' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now, the MRI results are in from Thomas' injury, and it appears the longtime offensive tackle won't be restarting his streak for months, if not until 2018.
"MRI results show that Joe Thomas sustained a tear to his left triceps," the Browns tweeted Monday. "He is expected to miss the remainder of the season."
Thomas himself echoed the announcement in his own tweet, saying he will have "surgery soon."
The third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Thomas has gone to 10 straight Pro Bowls with the Browns, who have yet to win their first game of the 2017 season.
-
Cowboys safety forced to kick vs. 49ers
Jeff Heath played two very important positions for the Cowboys on Sunday
-
Redskins vs. Eagles odds, picks for MNF
Josh Nagel has won five straight Eagles picks and has a strong Monday Night Football pick
-
Mixon: I can do way more than Le'Veon
Mixon ripped off 48 yards on seven carries, then the Bengals never gave him the ball again
-
'MNF' tonight: Redskins will stun Eagles
Plus everything you need to know about the game
-
Trump rips NFL again: 'No leadership!'
The president continues to call out the NFL for what he says is 'total disrespect' to the...
-
Ezekiel Elliott to play vs. Redskins
Elliott faces a six-game suspension though it remains unclear when he'll serve it
Add a Comment