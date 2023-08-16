It's joint practice season, which means it's training-camp scuffle season. We have already seen the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders go at it several times this week, and the Cleveland Browns have apparently taken issue with how the Philadelphia Eagles conducted themselves during their practices together.

Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio says Philly took "cheap shots" on both sides of the ball, and he did not appreciate how the Eagles defenders treated his quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

"I mean it's just in our practice, you protect the quarterback," Bitonio said, via Cleveland.com. "You don't want to come close to the quarterback, you don't want to take cheap shots, things like that where there might've been a couple of questionable plays both ways today."

There was reportedly one play where Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat knocked the ball out of Watson's hand as if he were conducting a strip-sack.

"You're not supposed to that," Bitonio said

Per Cleveland.com, Eagles rookie safety Sydney Brown ran over Browns running back Demetric Felton after Reed Blankenship picked off a pass, and Browns rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones was involved in some pushing and shoving as well. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly stepped in at one point to make sure things didn't escalate.

"We're going into this week trying to get better in practice and work and sometimes there are some cheap shots and things like that where you want to defend yourself," Bitonio said. "I don't know the exact situation, but there were a couple shots today where we're trying to make sure we're getting the best out of practice and not fighting. But it was just a little heated second day. It always gets a little bit more fired up."