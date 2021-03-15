The Cleveland Browns are adding a boost to their secondary by agreeing to a deal with safety John Johnson III, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. It's a three-year deal for Johnson that's worth $33.75 million with $24 million guaranteed. This contract puts an end to the safety's four-year tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported earlier on Monday, Johnson was a pretty popular figure on the free agent market with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars all showing interest along with the Browns.

This is a much-needed addition for Cleveland, who was in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed in 2020. The Browns safety unit as a whole last season earned the lowest cumulative grade in the league, according to Pro Football Focus' metrics. That should change with the addition of Johnson, who's looked at as one of the better safeties in the NFL and was the third highest-graded player at his position in 2020, according to PFF.

In 16 games played for Los Angeles last season, Johnson defended eight passes and totaled 105 tackles. When targeted, opposing quarterbacks totaled just a 71.9 passer rating against him. The 25-year-old also missed just 7.9% of his tackles last season.