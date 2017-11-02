Browns' Josh Gordon in 'best shape of his life' according to manager Michael Johnson

Josh Gordon's manager really wants Josh Gordon to get a job again. Gordon is in the middle of his "comeback tour," as he has been reinstated by the NFL after a myriad of suspensions. He hasn't played since 2014, and many are questioning his ability to get back into "football shape" after two years out of the league. Gordon, however, is out to prove everyone wrong. He released a documentary following his comeback efforts, and now his agent is speaking out for him.

"Josh is in the best shape of his life," according to Michael Johnson, Gordon's manager, per Adam Schefter. Johnson has spoken out on Gordon's behalf before. Back in March, Schefter also reported that Johnson gave a glowing testimonial on Gordon's health and condition.

Josh is living with me and is in the best place mentally that he has been in dating back years before entering the NFL. He has taken the proper steps to treat his issues and has followed a very strict protocol that the league and our team here has laid out for him. He's also in the best shape of his life and feels even better than he did when he had his breakout year in 2013. This will be a special year for Josh and we are all very proud of the way he has taken the necessary steps to turn his life around.

Gordon's absence from the field has been speculated on and questioned frequently, but if this is true, it could bode well for the woeful Browns. Their receiving situation, much like many of their situations, is dire. Kenny Britt has been a disaster, and Gordon could provide a spark based on talent alone. In spite of the frustrations with his off-the-field antics, talent like Gordon is irreplaceable. He has been reinstated on a conditional basis. "His commitment to sobriety and to reaching his goals in football and beyond will determine his success. It ultimately is up to Josh," commissioner Roger Goodell said on Gordon's reinstatement.

Gordon seems to be taking it seriously, based on comments, but now it will depend on what happens with him back in the game. Although the Browns' season is a loss, perhaps Gordon can install a glimmer of hope moving forward. Regardless, there will at least be a large contingent of fantasy players glad to see Gordon take the field again.