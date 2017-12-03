Browns' Josh Gordon promptly makes ridiculous catch in first game in three years
Troubled but talented wide receiver proves he is officially back
Browns receiver Josh Gordon made his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday after missing the last two-and-a-half seasons due to drug-related suspensions. It didn't take him long to remind the world that his biggest problem has nothing to do with football itself; it has everything to do with his inability to stay on the field.
In case you were wondering, Gordon still oozes talent. Check out this ridiculous contested catch he made over Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, who just happens to be one of the best cornerbacks in football.
That does not look like someone who hasn't played in an NFL game since December 2014. That looks like the guy who led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards back in 2013. According to Pro Football Focus, Hayward entered the game allowing a 48.2 passer rating in coverage -- the third-lowest passer rating among qualified cornerbacks.
Gordon, still only 26, said upon his return to the Browns' facility last month that his goal is to be the best receiver in NFL history. That might be a bit far-fetched, but clearly he still owns the necessary skill set to be one of the better receivers in football. As that catch above demonstrates, he's a star when he's on the field. His future is all about him finding a way to stay there.
