Browns' Kareem Hunt gets baptized; John Dorsey, Freddie Kitchens in attendance

The Cleveland Browns went out on a limb for Kareem Hunt in February, signing the former Kansas City Chiefs running back just months after his release and the surfacing of a video in which he shoved and kicked a woman in a 2017 hotel altercation.

Now, with Hunt preparing for his debut in Cleveland despite an eight-game suspension, the Browns are embracing his path to a restored image.

Hunt was at True Vine Baptist Church on Sunday to be baptized, as Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe reported, and none other than Browns general manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens showed up as surprise guests. Dorsey, of course, was responsible for signing the ex-Chief months after he went unclaimed on waivers. And Kitchens, entering his first full season as coach, has defended Hunt's growth off the field since the former Pro Bowler arrived in Cleveland.

According to Labbe, Hunt has spoken at various local schools in his time with the Browns, while his baptism Sunday signaled a renewed turn to faith in the wake of his controversial offseason -- one that included Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt calling him "untruthful" after an investigation regarding his 2017 hotel altercation.

"I'm looking forward so I can feel reborn,'' Hunt said earlier in the week, per Labbe.