The Cleveland Browns 2024 season continues to sink lower and lower into the depths of misery. The team is 3-11, and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is out for the season with a broken foot he suffered in their 21-7 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 on Sunday.

"I believe he [Chubb] got stepped on, but I don't [know when he'll return]," Stefanski said postgame. "I think with Nick, I've told you guys this before, I've gotten to have a first row seat to what he's been able to do. I can't tell you how much I respect him as person, what he means to this football team, so really really disappointed about this injury. Does not change the fact that he continues to inspire this football team with how he approaches every single day. I know this is another obstacle that he will overcome."

Chubb will now spend consecutive years climbing uphill with long recovery journeys. He returned to action in Week 7 this season after he tore his MCL and suffered damage to his meniscus and medial capsule in 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The broken foot he suffered on Sunday is now the soon-to-be 28-year-old's third major leg injury. Chubb tore an MCL, PCL and LCL in 2015 while at the University of Georgia prior to his two significant injuries as a Browns. He also may have played his last snap in Cleveland since he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason.