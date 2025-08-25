Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski took heat from various angles following the decision to bench quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Tyler Huntley — who was released Sunday — for the final minutes.

Sanders played the entire second half — his first action since his impressive preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers — before Huntley's final drive.

"I don't concern myself with outside types of things, but I'm committed to his development, just like all of our rookies," Stefanski said, via the Associated Press. "We'll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that's what we'll stay committed to, and that's what's important to me."

Sanders was one of four Browns quarterbacks to play, finishing 3-of-6 for 14 yards. He took five sacks. Four of his five possessions in the second half were three-and-outs.

"That's part of being a rookie. You're going to get thrown into situations that maybe you don't think are ideal," Joe Flacco, Cleveland's starter, said about Sanders' performance. "It's part of what makes a football player, is learning how to deal with those situations and learn from them."

Flacco made his preseason debut during Cleveland's 19-17 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, playing in the first half along with rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Cleveland's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday and Browns general manager Andrew Berry said over the weekend that he sees no issue in keeping four quarterbacks.

"We have a room that we like all the guys in there," Berry said. "We don't really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity."

Sanders said he feels it's "obvious" he belongs on the Browns' roster. After releasing Huntley, Cleveland has four quarterbacks under contract for the 2025 season, along with Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season.

"I think overall as a player, I feel like I've put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that's all (I) can ask for, so … I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team," Sanders said after Saturday's game. "And if you ask anybody on the team would they feel they belong, they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in high regard."

Sanders, a fifth-round selection, signed a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal in May. He's been competing for reps during the preseason with Flacco, Gabriel and Huntley while Kenny Pickett nurses a hamstring injury. Huntley signed as a necessary addition for depth reasons earlier this month before being cut after the preseason finale.