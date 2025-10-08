Now that quarterback Joe Flacco is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Kevin Stefanski has a decision to make about the Cleveland Browns' depth chart. Will Shedeur Sanders assume the backup role behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, or will Bailey Zappe take the second-string spot after being elevated from the practice squad?

"I'll let the week play out and make a decision later on that," Stefanski said Wednesday.

Asked specifically about the idea of promoting Sanders to No. 2 on the depth chart, Stefanski admitted he was still processing the situation because the Flacco deal took him by "surprise." The Browns coach added he has to keep the long-term development of Sanders, and other players, in mind when making tweaks to the depth chart.

"I always have to be mindful of our players and our players' development," Stefanski said. "I want to make sure I'm always doing what's best for our player, and of course our team. ... Like last week, with the change to Dillon, you've got to think long and hard about that because these are young players that you're so invested in their development."

Is there something Sanders must prove before he becomes the full-time backup? Stefanski didn't point to anything specifically and reiterated his comments about player development.

"I wouldn't say there's one thing you need to see," Stefanski said. "In my role, I have to do what's best for my players and our team. I'm very invested in our player development -- our young players' development and our quarterback development. I just want to make sure I'm doing what's right for our players."

Stefanski said he was "really pleased" with how Gabriel and Sanders have prepared to this point.

"This is not a group you have to prod into doing extra, whether that's the weight room, meeting room, out on the fields. We're really pushing to improve, and I see that from Shedeur and all these young guys, which is the fun part for us as coaches to see all the work you put in show up in how these guys are performing."

One thing that's certain about the Browns' quarterback situation is that Gabriel will have his hands full against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. The rookie will face Micah Parsons and one of the NFL's best defensive units at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.