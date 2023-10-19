The Browns are coming off an upset win over the then undefeated San Francisco 49ers in a game that showed off what Cleveland's defense is capable of. Now the Browns have to prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made his season debut earlier in the month, after injuries and a contract dispute left him sidelined to start the year. With two games behind him, Taylor will likely be even more prepared against the Browns in Week 7 and head coach Kevin Stefanski is prepared for a more explosive running back.

When asked if he believes Taylor will be back as the top running back on the team, Stefanski said (via team transcript): "We're ready for that, if that's what it is."

In his first game back, playing against the Tennessee Titans, Taylor had six rushes for 18 yards and one reception for 16 yards. Last week, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he increased to eight carries for 19 yards, along with five receptions for 46 yards.

The Browns head coach complimented the other players on the opposing offense, noting that it is not just Taylor that has the ability to give defenses a hard time.

"I think they have multiple guys. They can put a bunch of guys in there, have a ton of respect for Jonathan Taylor, and we do anticipate that his workload increases as the games go on here. But they have multiple guys that can hurt you with the ball in their hand," Stefanski said.

The Colts running game was a highlight of their offense with quarterback Anthony Richardson, but with the rookie out, they will have some rushing yards to make up for. Indianapolis still has Zach Moss, who leads the AFC with 466 rushing yards. With Taylor at full capacity and Moss in the game as well, we could see a lot of yards on the ground from the home team.

Head coach Shane Steichen comes to Indy from his offensive coordinator job for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Stefanski says the same run offense that helped get Philadelphia to the Super Bowl is what Steichen is implementing in Indianapolis.

"Good run scheme with what coach Steichen brought with him from Philly," Stefanski said. "Really good run scheme. I think a good offensive line, physical. They have a good RPO package. Again, that's stuff that coach Steichen's done over his career, so it makes life hard on the defense. You really have to have a plan when you're defending this type of attack."

The Browns defense comes into the matchup tied for second in yards allowed (395), tied for fourth in yards per carry (3.5) and first in rushing first downs allowed. The Colts are tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with eight and are tied for ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per carry at 4.2.