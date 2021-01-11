The Cleveland Browns didn't have their head coach for their first playoff victory since 1994 on Sunday night, with Kevin Stefanski spending the day at home while recovering from COVID-19. By advancing to the Divisional Round with Sunday's 48-37 upset of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, however, the team has bought itself some reinforcements: Stefanski will return to the sidelines next Sunday to coach the Browns' matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported earlier Sunday that the first-year head coach "feels great" and watched the Browns' big win from his basement. Stefanski was barred from communicating with players or staff during Cleveland's matchup with Pittsburgh, leaving special teams coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as acting head coach. But he'll be back in the saddle, presumably with play-calling duties -- which were handled by offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt against Pittsburgh -- in Kansas City.

Stefanski's Browns, who finished 11-5 this year during the former Vikings offensive coordinator's first year atop the staff, will kick off against the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3:05 p.m. ET. They're currently 9.5-point underdogs against the reigning champions.