Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was looked at as a near lock to come off the board somewhere in the first round. When the picks were actually flying, however, he saw himself dip out of Thursday's opening round and into Day 2, where the Cleveland Browns selected him at No. 52 overall. What contributed to that fall out of the first was a reported heart issue that popped up late in the pre-draft process, which made some clubs put up red flags on the player. Owusu-Koramoah was ultimately cleared prior to the draft, but it did contribute to his fall.

While appearing on CBS Sports Network's "The Jim Rome Show" on Tuesday, Owusu-Koramoah downplayed whatever came up on those pre-draft medical tests as he noted it has never impacted his play on the field.

"You get news," Owusu-Koramoah said, as transcribed by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "You get a lot of news within the draft and the process you're going through. There was something that came up in terms of what guys were saying, but in terms of me, in terms of the personal aspect, there were no really heart issues at all. There was nothing that was too ticked off and we went back to Notre Dame and looked at the medical records and everything. I never really had any heart issues or anything going on there. You know, you hear a lot of things, but you've got to get it from the source."

The 21-year-old's comments do back up what Browns GM Andrew Berry previously said when asked about this situation, telling 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that Owusu-Koramoah is "completely healthy" and that there is "nothing in his background that would suggest he can't have a nice, long career."

Because of the pandemic and a lack of an NFL combine, medical information on prospects wasn't as clear and readily available as it would be under normal circumstances, which was another challenge teams faced during this pre-draft process.

If this heart issue that came up prior to the draft ultimately proves to be nothing and doesn't impact Owusu-Koramoah's career, the Browns are getting some great value, picking a first-round talent in the second.