It's a good thing Jarvis Landry caught the first touchdown pass during Sunday's game between the Browns and Titans. If not for that touchdown, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver would be tied with offensive lineman Kendall Lamm for touchdown receptions. During the second quarter of Sunday's game, Lamm, a six-year veteran who entered Sunday's game with one career catch to his credit, gave the Browns a 17-0 lead after pulling down Baker Mayfield's 1-yard touchdown pass.

The play was perfectly executed by the Browns' offense. With the Titans expecting a run, Mayfield faked the handoff to Nick Chubb, who dove into the right left side of the Titans' defensive line. While some of Tennessee's defense went with Chubb, several others moved towards Kareem Hunt, who ran to the opposite side of the field as a receiving decoy. With neither running back got the ball, Baker instead threw to a wide open Lamm, who started the game as a blocker on the left side of the offensive line. With his catch, Lamm became the Browns' first offensive lineman to catching a touchdown pass since Shaun O'Hara did so in 2001.

While the Titans immediately responded with their first touchdown, the Browns countered when Mayfield hit rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 75-yard touchdown pass to extend Cleveland's lead to 24-7. The Browns, at 8-3, are looking to clinch their first winning season since 2007. The Titans, who are also 8-3, are trying to stay ahead of the Colts for first place in the AFC South.