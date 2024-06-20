A member of the Cleveland Browns is reportedly in trouble with the law, as defensive end Lonnie Phelps was arrested Wednesday night in Key West, Florida, and charged with drunken driving and damaging property, according to a police report obtained by Cleveland.com.

Phelps reportedly crashed his SUV into a restaurant and then refused to cooperate with officers. He also refused a breath test. The building's owner, Joseph Schroeder, estimates the damage Phelps caused at $300,000. The restaurant was closed when the accident occurred.

The police report said Phelps and his female passenger appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A Browns spokesperson told Cleveland.com that the team is aware of the incident, and gathering more information.

Phelps, who turns 24 years old in August, went undrafted last year out of Kansas, and signed with the Browns. The Cincinnati native spent the 2023 season on the Browns' practice squad and did not appear in a regular-season game.