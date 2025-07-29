Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. suffered an Achilles injury that is believed to be a "significant tear," according to a report by NFL Media. Emerson had to be carted off the field during a training camp practice with what was originally reported to be an apparent left leg injury.

Reporters attending Cleveland's training camp noted that teammates surrounded Emerson, who went down while participating in a 7-on-7 drill, before he was lifted onto the cart. He was unable to put any weight on his leg. Emerson also had a towel on his head as he was taken off the practice field.

Emerson, a former third-round pick out of Mississippi State in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent a majority of the past two seasons as a starter in Cleveland's secondary. Prior to the start of Tuesday's camp session, he discussed his mindset entering a contract year.

"I just got into the lab, man," Emerson said. "Worked my tail off so I could put myself in the best situation for my team but also my family."

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam pushes back on claims he influenced Shedeur Sanders pick Steven Taranto

Emerson broke out as a second-year pro in 2023 with 45 total tackles, 14 pass deflections and four interceptions in 12 starts. He maintained his starting role entering the 2024 season but saw his production dip a bit, as he managed just five pass breakups and went without an interception.

The Browns still have veteran Denzel Ward, a four time Pro Bowler, to manage one cornerback slot. If Emerson misses time, Cleveland could turn to Greg Newsome II, who has played both outside and slot corner, or veterans like Tony Brown II and Cameron Mitchell.

Cleveland begins its preseason schedule Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.