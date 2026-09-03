Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall missed 10 days of training camp practices earlier this summer with an undisclosed injury. He appeared to suffer that injury either just before or as a result of a killer block from teammate Quinshon Judkins, who delivered a blast to Hall's chest before leaking out to run a route during a non-padded practice.

Hall was engaged with guard Zion Johnson on the play and appeared to stumble and drop his head before being de-cleated by Judkins. Hall remained in practice for a few more plays before exiting and then missing the next 10 practices.

This week, Hall finally addressed the incident with reporters, saying he and Judkins had put it behind them.

"Yeah, I mean, we're teammates at the end of the day, so, I mean, it's just a little, you know, mishap on the field," Hall said. "But other than that, you know, he's my brother; at the end of the day, he's still my teammate. So, we're getting ready to play Jacksonville, and that's what I'm worried about."

Hall was also asked whether he and Judkins had talked about the incident at all, and he gave a similar answer.

"Yeah, like I said before, he's my teammate, so I mean, got to talk to him at some time," Hall said. "But we're getting ready for Jacksonville, and that's all I'm worried about."

Hall is expected to play a significant role up front for the Browns this season and has been working both on the edge and on the inside, according to the official team website. The injury appears to be behind him, and the incident does as well.

The Browns are going to need Hall and the rest of the defense to play at an extremely high level this season. The offense looks like it could once again be one of the worst in the league, even if Judkins returns at full strength from the leg injury that ended his 2025 season.