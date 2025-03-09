The Cleveland Browns have squashed 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett's trade request with an extension that will average $40 million a year, making him the league's highest-paid non-quarterback. That's according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones' reporting on Sunday.

This deal comes just four days after the Las Vegas Raiders made their star edge rusher Maxx Crosby the league's highest-paid non-QB with a three-year, $106.5 extension that averaged $35.5 million a year. The full terms of Garrett's deal are four years -- which run his commitment with the Browns to six total years --- with $122.8 million guaranteed for a total value of $204.8 million and $100 million in cash over the first three years, per NFL Media. Garrett's new pact with the Browns, who picked him first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, also comes with a no-trade clause.

The 29-year-old's 102.5 career sacks are the third-most before the age of 30 in NFL history, trailing only two Hall of Famers: Reggie White's 108.0 and Jared Allen's 105.0. He is also the first person ever with 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons, a streak that is currently active, per CBS Sports Research. Garrett fully deserves the new deal after leading the NFL in tackles for loss (24) while co-leading the league in quarterback pressures (83).

His 14.0 sacks in 2024 were the second-most in the NFL behind only AFC North rival Trey Hendrickson's 17.5. Garrett's new deal keeps a franchise cornerstone in Cleveland the next six years and drives up the market for the likes of Hendrickson and Micah Parsons.