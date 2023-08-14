Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward both left practice for some time on Monday, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Garrett left around halfway through the joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles and walked with trainers inside. Around five minutes later, per Jones, Ward headed for the medical tent.

Fortunately, both players will be fine, Jones later reported. A Browns team spokesperson told CBS Sports that Garrett is dealing with a foot injury and Ward has an illness. They also said that offensive tackle Jack Conklin has a possible concussion.

Garrett, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, is one of the best players at his position right now. Since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2017, he has 263 tackles, 74.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 13 pass deflections and one touchdown.

Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in 2018 by the Browns and has 239 tackles, 65 pass deflections, 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four touchdowns in his NFL career.