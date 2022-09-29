Myles Garrett may or may not play for the Browns this Sunday as he recovers from a bicep and shoulder strain he suffered in a recent single-car accident. The star pass rusher is just days removed from a hospitalization following the accident, which saw his car flip multiple times. Now, he's also facing repercussions for his role in the incident. Garrett has been cited for "failure to control his vehicle," the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday, after his "unsafe speed" appeared to contribute to the crash.

Garrett was driving 65 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, the crash report said, per ESPN. After swerving to allegedly avoid an animal on the road, his Porsche left the roadway entirely, struck a ditch, then a fire hydrant, and overturned several times, the Highway Patrol revealed. Both Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Attending officers, meanwhile, did not draw blood to identify potential alcohol or drug influence, the Highway Patrol told TMZ, because Garrett did not display "probable ... signs of impairment."

This is not the first time Garrett has been cited for improper driving. Multiple outlets, including Cleveland.com, reported Wednesday that the Pro Bowl pass rusher has been ticketed for speeding six different times since his NFL career began in 2017. Last year, court records show, Garrett was cited for reaching 120 mph in a 70-mph zone in Medina County. The next day, he was ticketed on the same highway, eclipsing 105 mph, though a judge later amended the speed to 99 mph.

The Browns this week did not address the possibility of Garrett contributing to the crash, only expressing gratitude for his health following the accident: