Police stopped Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett earlier this month for speeding, marking at least his eighth offense since his 2017 arrival in the NFL. And in his first media availability since he received the citation, he pushed back against questions regarding the matter in a tense exchange with reporters.

Garrett drove 100 mph in a 60 mph zone hours after Cleveland's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Police records show he was pulled over in his Ferrari on Interstate 71 at 2 a.m. in Strongsville, Ohio, south of the Browns' facility. He received a ticket and was summoned to appear in court the following week unless he paid the $250 fine.

"I'd honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I'm doing off the field, other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day," Garrett said when first asked about his latest speeding incident.

One reporter asked him about his speeding three times. Another asked a question about it, too.

"You're asking the same question, and I've answered it two different times," Garrett said. "So I'm going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not this headline you're trying to get out of this question you're asking."

Garrett's lengthy history of speeding offenses includes an instance in which he was once given multiple tickets in a 24-hour span for driving 120 mph and 105 mph. He was also previously charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle. In a September 2022 incident, Garrett and a passenger were injured when his Porsche went airborne and rolled over multiple times. Their injuries required treatment at a local hospital, and Garrett missed one game as a result of a sprained shoulder and strained biceps.

"This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving," Garrett said after that 2022 crash. "Don't take anything for granted. Be grateful that I'm still able to be here and just take my time."

On the field, Garrett is as accomplished as nearly any other active defensive player in the league. He is fresh off a fifth straight Pro Bowl year in which he logged 14 sacks and an NFL-best 22 tackles for loss. That came after a 2023 season that saw him win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason and, at the time, became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.