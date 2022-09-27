Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was hospitalized after being involved in a single-car accident Monday afternoon following practice, his agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed Monday evening. Garrett was discharged from the hospital on Monday night but will continue to receive tests to evaluate his condition.

Garrett and a passenger in the car sustained injuries that were described as non-life threatening. Garrett did not suffer any broken bones from the accident, according to his agent.

Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected, causing the car to flip multiple times, according to NFL Media. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Garrett, 26, is in the middle of his sixth season with the Browns. The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He had three sacks during the first three games of the 2022 season while helping the Browns post a 2-1 record.

We will provide an update on Garrett's status as soon as it is available.