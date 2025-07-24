The Cleveland Browns were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. They won just three games while the offense ranked bottom five in both yards per game and points per game. Entering 2025, the Browns again face uncertainty at the quarterback position, as Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles, while Cleveland failed to add a clear-cut starter.

Despite the low expectations for the Browns entering 2025, the bar hasn't changed inside the locker room. Star defensive end Myles Garrett is still eyeing the Super Bowl.

"I mean, I expect to get to the Super Bowl," Garrett said this week, via The Repository. "That's our expectation every year. I expect to run back to Defensive Player of the Year, so keeping both those things in mind, I have to be the very best player I can be every single day, whether we're practicing or playing. As soon as I step in the building, I have to be best version of myself and the best leader I can possibly be."

It actually looked like Garrett was on his way out of Cleveland this offseason, as he requested a trade in February, citing his desire to win games and compete for a Super Bowl. After all, the Browns have put together just two winning seasons over Garrett's eight years, and won one playoff game. However, money convinced Garrett to stay, as he put pen to paper on an extension that pays out $40 million a year.

When it comes to the Browns exceeding expectations this upcoming season, Garrett says the buck stops with him.

"You got to channel it," Garrett said. "I have such high expectations for the team because I have such high expectations for myself. The team's going to go as go, I'm going to try to be the driving factor behind that and create a standard in which everyone has to chase every single day."

Over at BetMGM Sportsbook, the Browns are listed at +700 to make the playoffs (-1100 to miss the postseason) and are tied with the New Orleans Saints in having the longest Super Bowl odds at +3000.