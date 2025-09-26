The Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator John Morton feel good about their rushing attack heading into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. On the other side, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett is prepared to throw some cold water on those feelings.

After gashing the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks, Morton said the Browns' run defense has been good, but it hasn't seen a challenge like the one Detroit presents. Presented with those comments, Garrett flipped the script on Morton and said it will get hashed out on the field this weekend.

"He's entitled to his opinion," Garrett said Friday. "He hasn't seen a defensive front like ours. He's entitled to say what he wants. We have the privilege to see who's right. It'll be a battle of ideologies. I think our DC also has some things to say, and we have to be the ones to put it into action. We have to meet and see who's right."

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Lions rank fourth in the NFL with 149 rushing yards per game. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are both rolling, and the offensive line is mashing. That gives Morton a lot of confidence, even against an elite defensive front in Cleveland as the Lions are 9.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

"Well, I think this. I'm going back to us the last few weeks -- our front right now, we're moving guys," Morton said via NFL.com. "I don't think they've seen a run game like ours yet. We have patience, we stick with it. I think that's the biggest thing. Let's keep doing what we've been doing.

"We gotta do that so we can stay manageable. We have to stay manageable on third down and third down and 2-to-6. We've got to be in that area. First and second down's gonna be crucial."

On the other side of the ball, the Browns are first in the NFL, allowing just 57.3 rushing yards per game. Cleveland has faced Chase Brown, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs -- three very gifted running backs. Among that trio, Brown rushed for the most yards with just 43.

The unstoppable force of the Lions running game meets the immovable object of the Browns defense at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.