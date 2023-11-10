Myles Garrett has provided Baltimore with some pretty good bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game between the Browns and Ravens. Lamar Jackson, specifically, will surely be even more motivated to play well after Garrett crowned Joe Burrow as the superior quarterback at this point of their careers.

Garrett, who has played against both quarterbacks numerous times over the years in the AFC North, said Burrow's passing prowess is the main reason why he picked the Bengals' quarterback over Jackson. Garrett didn't throw any shade Jackson's way; he just feels that Burrow is the better quarterback at this current point in time.

"Right now, I think Joe's is coming on strong," Garrett recently said on "Up & Adams" when asked which quarterback he would take. "When he's healthy, I feel like he's one of those guys that can light you up each and every night.

"Lamar, he does it in such different ways. Even if his throwing is not on point that night, he can still rush for 150 and three touchdowns. He can beat you in a couple of different ways, or Joe can light you up for 400. Few people in the league can do that, in general. ...

"I'll take Joe right now," Garrett continued, "as far who has the nod over the other right now."

Garrett didn't change his stance when asked to elaborate on the topic on Friday.

"[Burrow has] produced at a higher level at this point in his career, even though Lamar has an MVP and is more dynamic at what he does," Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. "I think the results that Burrow has come up with speak for themselves. Not saying that that can't change any given day, but I'd give Burrow the nod for what he been able to accomplish."

As Garrett alluded to, both quarterbacks have different but highly effective skill sets. Jackson is the greatest running quarterback in NFL history. He's also an accomplished passer, who led the NFL in touchdown passes during his 2019 MVP season. This season, Jackson has played even better inside new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense. He has three times as many touchdown passes than interceptions and has the NFL's highest completion percentage.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 71.5 YDs 1954 TD 9 INT 3 YD/Att 7.72 View Profile

For all of his success, Jackson only has one playoff victory so far. Conversely, Burrow has won more playoff games than any other quarterback since the start of the 2021 season. He nearly led the Bengals to the franchise's first Super Bowl win two years ago and led Cincinnati back to the AFC title game last year.

After a calf injury limited he and the Bengals' effectiveness during the season's first half, Burrow has led Cincinnati to four straight wins entering this Sunday's home game against the Texans. He's been especially good over the past two games, throwing five touchdowns (with no picks) while completing 77.6% of his throws.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.9 YDs 1861 TD 12 INT 4 YD/Att 6.04 View Profile

So, which quarterback is better? The question conjures up memories of Larry Bird's famous quote when asked who was better between Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

"I've always said that if you put Micheal Jordan's name in a hat and Magic Johnson's name in a hat and you picked up one of them, you wouldn't be disappointed at all," Bird said, "because they're both fantastic basketball players."

It's safe to say that the same thought process applies with Burrow and Jackson, two of the NFL's best players who will both probably be in the league's MVP conversation throughout the second half of the season.

As far as Garrett, his comments not only add more intrigue to Sunday's game in Cleveland, but also for next week's Thursday night matchup between Burrow's Bengals and Jackson's Ravens.