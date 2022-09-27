Browns' pass rusher Myles Garrett was hospitalized after being involved in a single-car accident Monday afternoon following practice, his agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed Monday evening.

"While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive," Lynn said in a statement. "The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safety transported to the hospital."

Like Garrett, the other passenger in the car sustained injuries that were described as non-life threatening. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett's vehicle "flipped several times before coming to rest," via News 5 Cleveland. The OSHP has stated that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash. Traffic charges are currently pending.

Garrett, 26, is in the middle of his sixth season with the Browns. The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He had three sacks during the first three games of the 2022 season while helping the Browns post a 2-1 record.

This is a developing story. We will provide an update on Garrett's status, as well as any information regarding the accident, as soon as it is available.