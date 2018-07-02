Browns' Myles Garrett offers to take LeBron James' throne after he picks Lakers over Cavs

The King left Cleveland for Los Angeles, which means Cleveland's throne is suddenly unoccupied. It likely won't stay that way for long because the Cleveland Browns are already eyeing it.

On Sunday, LeBron James chose to join Los Angeles Lakers in free agency instead of re-signing with his hometown Cavaliers in what has to be a crushing blow for Cleveland. Getting over a breakup with a king (for a second time!) won't be easy. But Myles Garrett and the Browns are here to soften the blow.

On Sunday night, not long after LeBron announced his decision, Garrett offered to take LeBron's throne if he was leaving it behind.

@KingJames if you don’t want to take your throne with you I’ll take it.. — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 2, 2018

If Garrett wants it, he might have to fight off his teammate, linebacker Christian Kirksey, who is apparently eyeing LeBron's throne for himself.

Time for me to take the throne! #kirkoland — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) July 2, 2018

Give the advantage to Garrett. Kirksey's a fine football player (86 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks last year), but Garrett's a former No. 1 pick coming off a rookie season that saw him register seven sacks in 11 games and grades out as Pro Football Focus' 12th-best edge defender, which is why he landed at No. 18 on our top 25 under 25 list. With cornerback (and press-coverage specialist) Denzel Ward joining the Browns' defense, there's reason to believe Garrett's sack total might explode in 2018 now that he also has a season under his belt.

Meanwhile, new Browns safety Damarious Randall, who didn't exactly endear himself to Cleveland when he pretty much implied that the Cavaliers had no chance to beat the Warriors in the Finals (he was right, by the way), indicated that Cleveland could be on the cusp of becoming the Browns' city.

Time to take over the city ... #WeUpNext #DawgPound — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) July 2, 2018

Expecting the Browns to replace LeBron James is expecting the impossible for obvious reasons, but the Browns are finally poised to end their period of incompetence by becoming a competitive football team. They've got an ideal bridge quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, a future franchise savior (maybe) in Baker Mayfield, a talented group of receivers, a versatile collection of running backs, and a budding defense. If things break right for once, the Browns could just find themselves in the wild card hunt.

At this point, the Browns simply making the playoffs would be pretty much the equivalent of LeBron overcoming a 3-1 deficit in The Finals. The Browns own the second-longest playoff drought in major professional sports and with the Seattle Mariners on track to snap their historic postseason drought (knock on wood), it might not be long until the Browns find themselves on top of that list.

So, finally, they'll be first in something.