Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will be sidelined again this Sunday when the Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski informed reporters that Garrett will miss Week 12 due to his designation on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Last Friday, the Browns were informed of Garrett's positive COVID-19 test, but since he was not at the facility all week, the team was allowed to continue preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett had been away from the facility after Stefanski told reporters on Thursday that he had been dealing with an illness and the club decided to err on the side of caution, which was apparently the right call since Garrett was later placed on the COVID list.

This is an unfortunate development, as Garrett has been a prime candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year. In nine games, he has recorded 9.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles. Even without Garrett, the Browns were able to take down the Eagles, 22-17. Cleveland's defense held Philly to just 106 rushing yards and also forced three turnovers. The Browns got to Carson Wentz a total of five times, and registered 11 quarterback hits as well. Olivier Vernon also stepped up in Garrett's absence and sacked Wentz for a safety in the third quarter -- his third sack of the game.

The Browns will certainly miss Garrett on the defensive line, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that they can make it three straight wins with a victory over the 1-9 Jaguars this week.