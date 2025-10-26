Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett made some history in the first quarter of the Cleveland Browns matchup against the New England Patriots. On third and goal with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye dropping back to pass from Cleveland's eight-yard line with an opportunity to take the lead, Garrett broke through two blocks to sack Maye and force a fourth down. The sack not only kept New England from putting six points on the board, it also brought Garrett's career sack total to 108.5, which surpasses NFL great Reggie White for the most sacks before turning 30.

It perfectly exemplified how dominant Garrett is, breaking through the whole left side of New England's offensive line with relative ease to get to Maye on a crucial play.

Garrett already passed 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Jared Allen this season who was previously second on the under-30 list with 105 sacks. Passing White is an impressive feat for Garrett, who doesn't turn 30 until Dec. 29 so he'll have eight more games after Sunday's game to extend his record. And given he's already racked up six sacks this season, Garrett will surely create an even wider gap for the next player to try surpass him.

What will become interesting to watch now, is seeing how high Garrett can climb on the all-time sacks list. He sits 46th all-time, but he's likely to make a significant push and challenge the elites in the category in the coming seasons.

White finished his Hall of Fame career with 198 sacks over 15 seasons. If Garrett has the longevity White had, and remains the dominant force he has been he'll have a chance to supplant him and possibly even be the first player to ever record 200 sacks.