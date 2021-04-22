Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has high hopes for the team next season. After some impressive offseason signings, Garrett says he believes the defense will be at the next level in 2021.

Garrett said (via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot):

"I think we can do a lot. I don't know what we're doing in the draft, that's all up to [the general manager]. ... But with the pieces we have now, I think we'll be very scary, so I'm looking forward to it. Getting on the field, taking the ball away and putting it back in our offense's hands, and them getting the ball back for us."

The Browns broke their usual streak of losing and made it to the playoffs last season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round as underdogs. The team is already riding off the high of last year's success and the defensive signings, such as Jadeveon Clowney.

Garrett commented on the team's big get, saying he looks forward to what the pass rusher can bring to the squad.

"I know everyone else is looking forward to it, and so am I," Garrett said. "I know the guy is aggressive, really gets after it and he has a motor, keeps attacking, plays the run well, and [is] a good pass rusher. He's an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns, so it will be fun. It really will."

The team also added Takkarist McKinley, John Johnson and Troy Hill.