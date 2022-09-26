Browns' pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident Monday afternoon following practice. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, as reported by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The Browns have confirmed that Garrett, whose injuries have been described as minor, was involved in a car accident and are currently gathering more information.

Garrett had one passenger in the car who also sustained injuries that were described as non-life threatening. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett's vehicle "flipped several times before coming to rest," via News 5 Cleveland. The OSHP has stated that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash. Traffic charges are currently pending.

Garrett, 26, is in the middle of his sixth season with the Browns. The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He had three sacks during the first three games of the 2022 season while helping the Browns post a 2-1 record.

This is a developing story. We will provide an update on Garrett's status, as well as any information regarding the accident, as soon as it is available.