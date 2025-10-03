It takes a lot to get Myles Garrett to sit on the sidelines. The Cleveland Browns defensive end is dealing with an ankle injury, but that wasn't going to stop him from playing on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Garrett did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday due to the injury and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett was considered day-to-day. Garrett framed it differently.

"I'm a never say die, kind of guy," Garrett said Friday, via transcript from the team. "So you'd have to kill me to keep me from being on the field. Pretty much."

Garrett was not given an injury designation on Friday's injury report, meaning he's good to go.

Minnesota's offensive line is dealing with multiple injuries, so Garrett will be going up against some backups. Garrett is heading into the game -- where the Browns are 3.5-point underdogs (via FanDuel) -- with the same mindset as he would if he was facing their starters, saying it "makes no difference."

"At the end of the day, I gotta prepare as if, you know, their starting line was out there," Garrett said. "And last I checked, one of the highest-paid tackles (Christian Darrisaw) was out there and playing some good ball. So I had to be at my very best and make sure the guys around me are doing the same."

So far this season, Garrett has 18 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Last season, the six-time Pro Bowler finished with 47 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

The Browns currently sit at 1-3 and this week their offense will be led by rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The team benched veteran Joe Flacco following an underwhelming first four weeks, including last week's 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.