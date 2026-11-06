The Cleveland Browns are making a notable lineup change ahead of Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Browns coach Todd Monken announced on Friday that quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get his first start of the 2026 season. Sanders will start over Deshaun Watson, who has been labeled as questionable for Sunday's game after he placed in the concussion protocol following last Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watson, who returned to practice on Friday and was a limited participant, was sacked eight times during last week's 27-6 loss. He left the game early in the first quarter after taking a big hit from Steelers defensive back Jaquan Brisker. Sanders briefly entered the game and completed both of his two attempts for two yards.

Watson played the majority of last Sunday's game. He threw for a season-high 324 yards on 27 of 39 passing but wasn't able to lead the Browns' offense into the end zone.

Watson, 31, beat out Sanders for the starting job this summer. While his play has been shaky at times, Watson has played well enough to help Cleveland get off to a surprising 5-3 start. The Browns are currently third in the AFC North standings behind Pittsburgh (6-2) and Cincinnati (5-2).

Sanders, a 2025 fifth-round pick, attempted just three passes during Cleveland's first eight games. Last season, he was selected as an alternative for the Pro Bowl while making seven regular-season starts. He went 3-4 as a starter while completing 56.6% of his passes with 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

On Sunday, the Browns' offense will face a Saints defense that ranked 29th in the NFL in points allowed, 24th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in passing yards allowed. The unit is also a woeful 30th in the NFL in third-down efficiency.