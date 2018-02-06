Browns' new consultant Scot McCloughan once likened Baker Mayfield to Brett Favre

Conventional wisdom says the Browns -- a team that sometimes defies conventional wisdom -- will use one of their two top-four picks on a new, shiny franchise quarterback in an attempt to fix a position that's been broken for forever. That means, now that the 2017-18 season is officially over and the offseason has truly begun, it's time to figure out which quarterback is the frontrunner to land in Cleveland.

The candidates likely include USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. On Sunday, Mayfield's case might've picked up some steam.

On Sunday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Browns hired ex-Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan as a personnel consultant for the 2018 NFL Draft. That's important for a couple reasons. For one, McCloughan is well-respected around the league as a top personnel evaluator and the Browns, once again, own a ton of draft capital. And two, McCloughan has been vocal in his support of Mayfield.

On Monday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot pointed out that McCloughan publicly lauded Mayfield before joining the Browns. According to Cabot, McCloughan didn't just tell the Doug Gottlieb Show on Fox Sports Radio in October that Mayfield was his top quarterback in this year's class. He also called Mayfield a "shorter version of Brett Favre." McCloughan was a scout in Green Bay during the Favre era.

"He reminds me of a shorter version of Brett Favre," McCloughan said, via Cleveland.com. "Tough guy. He can throw it. And he's very confident, and he's not afraid whatsoever, whatsoever. He's a battler. I know saying Brett Favre's a big name, and I was around him for a while, but this guy has talent."

Of course, just because he works for the Browns now doesn't mean Browns general manager John Dorsey has to agree with him. With that being said, Cabot also reported in her story that "McCloughan was talking up Mayfield to Dorsey," an earlier report already suggested that Mayfield could be in play for the first-overall pick, and Dorsey has also been complimentary of Mayfield. He told Sports Illustrated's Peter King in December that he's scouted six of Mayfield's games.

"You're darn right he's a good quarterback, no matter how tall he is," Dorsey said. "Some would say he's too short, but I would ask you: How tall is Russell Wilson? How tall is Chase Daniel?"

I'm not sure why he brought Chase Daniel, a career backup, into the equation, but the point remains that the Browns' advisor for the draft compared Mayfield to Favre and the Browns' general manager compared Mayfield to Wilson. There's no doubt that the Browns like Mayfield as a prospect. The only question is, how do they rank him among the other quarterbacks in the draft class?

At Oklahoma this past season, Mayfield completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy. He proceeded to submit an impressive if not perfect performance at the Senior Bowl. At this point, the only concerns are his height, which Dorsey dismissed, and his perceived maturity issues. Mayfield was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest last year and was also criticized for his crotch grab during a game. Dorsey doesn't appear to be bothered by either of those issues.

"Every young man will make a mistake in his life, I bet you," Dorsey told Cleveland.com. "And I think he's very remorseful of that mistake and I think he's moved forward from that, and he's trying to make himself a better person, going through the process."

All of this is just a long-winded way of saying that Mayfield has a chance to go first overall. Dorsey seems to like him. And the Browns just hired an advisor who once compared him to Brett Favre. There's no doubt that a younger, shorter version of Favre would be worth the first-overall pick.