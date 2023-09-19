Not only did the Cleveland Browns suffer their first defeat of the season Monday night, but they also lost the heart and soul of their offense. During the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nick Chubb was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome injury on a hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Chubb suffered a "significant knee injury" and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ESPN's broadcast team initially elected not to show the replay, but one could hear the gasps from the crowd at Acrisure Stadium when it was shown on the jumbotron. The crowd then showed their support for Chubb by cheering for him and acknowledging him as he was carted off to the locker room.

Nick Chubb CLE • RB • #24 Att 18 Yds 106 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb had 64 yards on 10 carries prior to getting injured. He had 106 yards on the ground in the Browns' Week 1 win over the Bengals.

Jerome Ford replaced Chubb as the Browns' starting running back. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ford had eight carries as a rookie and 15 carries in Cleveland's 24-3 win over the Bengals. He played admirably in place of Chubb on Monday night, rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries that included a 69-yard run that set up Cleveland's final score of the night.

Regardless, the loss of Chubb is significant for the Browns, who went into Monday night with legitimate playoff hopes. Now, the Browns will have to keep those hopes alive without one of the NFL's best running backs and overall players.