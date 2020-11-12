The Cleveland Browns have been without arguably their top offensive player for four straight games, but they're set to welcome him back on Sunday. Sidelined since early October with an MCL injury, running back Nick Chubb is expected to make his return to the field in Week 10, when the Browns visit the Houston Texans. That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Thursday that Chubb is good to go barring a setback in the coming days.

Chubb was at Browns practice without a knee brace on Thursday, three days after the team officially designated him to return from injured reserve. And while he's still technically not on Cleveland's active roster, and thus absent from the club's official Week 10 injury report, Rapoport indicated Thursday that the veteran figures to be activated over the weekend, when the Browns would also be required to free up a roster spot for Chubb. Friday's practice, Rapoport added, will likely be Cleveland's last chance to ensure the back is fully healthy for Sunday's game before tweaking the roster.

No. 2 back Kareem Hunt has been reasonably productive in Chubb's absence, totaling 142 rushing yards on 32 carries between Weeks 8-9, but he averaged under four yards per carry in his first two starts, including a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb, meanwhile, was off to a Pro Bowl-caliber start before hurting his knee. The 24-year-old racked up 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns during the Browns' 3-1 start, while also averaging nearly six yards per carry.

Chubb will be a welcome addition to a Browns offense that's lost star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and endured struggles by quarterback Baker Mayfield in recent weeks. A win over the Texans on Sunday would reinsert them in the AFC North race.