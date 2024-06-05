Injuries are not just physical pain, but have an emotional aspect as well. After major injuries, athletes often note that on top of the physical recovery, the mental recovery was difficult as well.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb experienced both sides during his latest recovery, admitting that it was a difficult road. Chubb suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

He said he leaned on his teammates a lot during the process, as he struggled with experiencing an injury similar to one he already suffered. In 2015, he suffered a serious knee injury at Georgia.

"The team did a great job of being there for me," Chubb said (via Cleveland.com). "I was down mentally for a while. When you get hurt it's one thing. When you get hurt again and you already know what you have to go through, the entire process, surgery, rehab, it's a non-stop battle every day. So my team did a great job of being there for me and I was around the building for them."

The four-time Pro Bowler said it was hard "not being able to play the game with your guys."

Nick Chubb CLE • RB • #24 Att 28 Yds 170 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Chubb already made a comeback after a knee injury once and is looking to repeat that same fate this season. The 28-year-old said there is no timetable yet for his return to practice, but had a positive update.

"I'm getting better every day, taking it day by day, getting better. Yeah, just right now, trying to get stronger," he said (via NFL.com). "I like where I'm at. I'm where I need to be, I would say that. The biggest thing for me is getting better every day."

The time on the sidelines reminded Chubb of how quickly his football career could change.

"It's a blessing to play this game," he said. "You can't take it for granted because in one play, it can all be taken away. I'm just blessed to have so much support around Cleveland, the fans, my friends, family, just to keep me uplifted and keep me going."

He had surgery to repair the MCL tear in September and another procedure to repair his ACL in November. The injury also included meniscus and medial capsule damage.

The severity of the injury means a longer time to recover, so being ready by the start of training camp does not seem probable. Chubb and the team both expect the RB to eventually make a full recovery.

Chubb has spent his entire career in Cleveland. In six years he has played in 77 games, with 1,238 carries for 6,511 yards on the ground and 48 rushing touchdowns.

The Browns running back room also includes Nyheim Hines, Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr.