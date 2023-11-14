Nick Chubb underwent a second surgery on Tuesday to repair the Browns running back's ACL, the team announced in a statement. This was a previously scheduled procedure and the team notes that the surgery was successful and anticipates that Chubb will be able to return to the field to play during the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old suffered a gruesome knee injury during Cleveland's Week 2 matchup with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Chubb was injured on a goal-line carry up the middle of the field in the second quarter of that AFC North head-to-head. As soon as he was tackled, the back's knee bent backward, and it was evident that it was severe. Head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed the knee injury and noted that Chubb would miss the rest of the season.

"Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent his scheduled second surgery today to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as part of his knee injury sustained in the September game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh," the team's statement reads. "Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. Voos considered today's surgery successful and added that Nick's recovery has progressed very well following his first surgery in late September. As previously announced, the estimated recovery time from these surgeries indicates that Nick would be able to return to play during the 2024 season."

Chubb's first procedure repaired his torn MCL and meniscus. With both surgeries now conducted, the running back embarks on what is expected to be a long rehab.

The former second-round pick out of Georgia has been considered one of the top backs in the NFL since entering the league in 2018. He's been named to the Pro Bowl four times and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 after logging a career-high 1,525 yards rushing. In two games played this season, Chubb had rushed for 170 yards on 28 carries (6.1 average) and caught all four of his targets for 21 yards.