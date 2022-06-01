Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been waiting for a trade for months now, as the franchise that selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft won the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes earlier this offseason. While prospective landing spots appear to be sparse, the Browns don't have plans to release their former quarterback.

Mayfield said in April that he felt disrespected by the Browns, and that he's looking for "stabilization." As Mayfield waits for a trade, his soon-to-be former running back told reporters he has faith that the QB is going to bounce back in a big way.

"He'll still always be one of my best friends. He's a great guy," Nick Chubb said, via Cleveland.com. "I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he'll be ready."

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who worked closely with Mayfield the past two seasons, is also confident in his abilities.

"I think Baker's a very good quarterback and he has a very good future," Van Pelt said Wednesday from Browns OTAs, via Cleveland.com.

Mayfield's contract certainly is a reason why he has not been moved yet. While he's under contract for just the 2022 season, he's set to make a fully-guaranteed $18.85 million, per Spotrac. There are two logical landing spots for Mayfield in the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. The latter reportedly engaged in trade discussions earlier this offseason, but the chances of Mayfield heading to Charlotte took a hit when the club drafted former Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Seahawks' quarterback room currently consists of Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason, and could use an upgrade. Still, head coach Pete Carroll is confident in what he currently has.

Mayfield went 6-8 as the starter for the Browns in 2021, but fought through multiple injuries. It appeared he was in line for a big contract extension after going 11-5 in 2020 and helping Cleveland return to the postseason, but he wasn't able to build on what was a career year.