Nick Chubb was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during the second quarter of the Browns' Monday night matchup against the Steelers. Chubb was hurt after a five-yard run from the Steelers' 8-yard-line. He has been ruled out of the remainder of the game.

ESPN's broadcast team elected not to show the replay, but one could hear the gasps from the crowd at Acrisure Stadium when it was showed on the jumbotron. The crowd then cheered for Chubb as he was carted off to the locker room.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb had 64 yards on 10 carries prior to getting injured. He had 106 yards on the ground in the Browns' Week 1 win over the Bengals.

Jerome Ford replaces Chubb as the Browns' starting running back. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ford had eight carries as a rookie and 15 carries in Cleveland's 24-3 win over the Bengals.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was also injured on the play that saw Chubb sustain his injury. The Browns scored on the next play to take an 11-7 lead.

We'll provide an injury on Chubb's status as soon as one is available.