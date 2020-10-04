There's a lot for the Cleveland Browns to celebrate after downing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 with an impressive 49-38 victory, but they did suffer a big loss in the process. Nick Chubb, the team's resident No. 1 running back and easily one of the best in the league at the position, went down in agony in the first quarter. Chubb gripped his knee as he writhed in pain and while he eventually left the field under his own power, he did so with a severe limp and didn't return to the game. Chubb is now slated to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, if any.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't able to offer any optimism for Browns fans who are collectively holding their breath.

"We just don't know," Stefanski told media, via Pro Football Talk.

Additionally, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi will join Chubb in the MRI room on Monday, having himself been forced out of the game with an abdominal injury.

While Ogunjobi is definitely an injury to keep an eye on, it's Chubb that stands to potentially have massive impact on the direction of the Browns offense and/or season as a whole. They wound up not needing him to amass 307 rushing yards against the porous Cowboys, but the former second-round pick is the motor that pushes Cleveland forward. Absent the Pro Bowler behind Mayfield, opposing defenses (who aren't the Cowboys) will begin to key in more on simply trying to stop Kareem Hunt and Mayfield -- as opposed to the usual three-headed threat looming in the backfield.

Chubb racked up 1,772 yards from scrimmage in 2019 and rushed for more than 100 yards in his previous two games heading into the matchup with the Cowboys, also getting off to a hot start in Dallas -- six carries for 43 yards (7.2 yards per carry) -- before leaving with injury. The Browns were able to pick up the slack in a big way thanks to Hunt, Duke Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard, and were helped further by a dominant outing from Odell Beckham, Jr. that saw him add 73 rushing yards and a game-sealing rushing touchdown to his stat line on Sunday.

Those aren't numbers something the Browns can necessarily expect on a consistent basis, so all eyes now turn to the status of Chubb, who is paramount to the team's success both now and later.