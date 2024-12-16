The Cleveland Browns have dropped to 3-11 on the season after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday, 21-7. This latest defeat was one marred by turnovers as the Browns gave the ball away to the defending champions a total of six times. Three of those giveaways were interceptions off the arm of Jameis Winston, who finished the game on the bench.

After Winston's third pick on the day, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski benched his starting quarterback for backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson. In his postgame press conference, Stefanski confirmed it was Winston's turnovers that led him to the decision to put Thompson-Robinson in. He also wouldn't confirm whether or not Winston would start going forward.

"I'm not going to get into any decisions right now," Stefanski told reporters when asked directly if Winston is still his quarterback going forward.

"This is not about one person. I want to make that very clear. Jameis does a great job preparing for these games. He's fighting his tail off, and I appreciate that from him, but we'll make that decision [of who will start going forward] later."

Stefanski held that stance on Monday morning, further clouding Winston's status as the team's starter heading into Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We're still putting this game to bed, so anything related to Cincinnati I'll update you guys as we get into the week," he said when asked directly who his quarterback against the Bengals will be.

Turnovers have been a problem throughout Winston's career and have continued to be the case during this stretch with the Browns. This was Winston's third multi-interception game in a row, and the quarterback has thrown nine over his last four games. The Browns are also now 2-5 in his seven starts.

"You cannot turn the ball over six times and expect to win any football game at any level," Stefanski said Sunday.

In his limited showing on Sunday, Thompson-Robinson completed four of his nine passes for 18 yards and an interception. Thompson-Robinson did start three games for the Browns last season, and the club went 1-2 in those contests.